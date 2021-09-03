Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 418.0 days.

Separately, VTB Capital raised shares of Pao Novatek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Pao Novatek stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. Pao Novatek has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $255.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.17.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

