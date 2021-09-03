Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,073 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $60,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 742,510 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.