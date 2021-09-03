Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $4,175,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $15,595,320.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,671,060.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,069,027 shares of company stock worth $167,332,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,596,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,668,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion and a PE ratio of -22.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

