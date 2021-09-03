Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 34,626 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,626 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,372,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.67. 2,515,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

