Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

IJS traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $102.46. 215,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,956. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

