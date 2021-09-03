Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944,652. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.91.

