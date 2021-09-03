Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 8.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 58.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.82.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $15.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.05. 9,902,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.40, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

