Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,516 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,830. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $8.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.23. The stock had a trading volume of 938,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,176. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.