Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.