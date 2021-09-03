Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 512 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake stock opened at $306.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.10. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion and a PE ratio of -100.62.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total value of $3,875,582.63. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,111,491.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,902 shares in the company, valued at $16,050,913.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,571 shares of company stock valued at $306,080,221 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

