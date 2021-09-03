Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $292,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Teradyne by 103.3% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 3.6% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 163,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

NASDAQ TER opened at $120.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

