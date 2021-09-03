Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.