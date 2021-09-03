Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,062 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 14.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion and a PE ratio of -10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.84 and its 200 day moving average is $160.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,294,601 shares of company stock worth $483,624,376 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

