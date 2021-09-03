Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,916 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 52.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after buying an additional 1,491,341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 115.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

