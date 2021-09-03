Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $269,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 26.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 21.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

