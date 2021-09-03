Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPR stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.