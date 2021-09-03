Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $30,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,740,000 after acquiring an additional 992,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 972.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 957,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 868,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $3,723,479.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,579,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,583,372 shares of company stock valued at $152,182,246 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

APO opened at $61.20 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

