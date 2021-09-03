Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 322 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $42.46 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.