Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Down 3.4%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.75. 10,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,885,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

