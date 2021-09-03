Patientory Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $3,598.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00123130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.68 or 0.00789960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00046863 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

