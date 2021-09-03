Paul M. Stachura Sells 1,500 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ STFC traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $50.98. 653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,073. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.40. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $51.51.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

