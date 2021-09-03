Paul M. Stachura Sells 1,500 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ STFC traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $50.98. 653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,073. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.40. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $51.51.
State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
About State Auto Financial
State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.
Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.