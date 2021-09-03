Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.72. 1,085,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day moving average is $103.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.