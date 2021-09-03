Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,493,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,516 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 1.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Paychex worth $267,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.81. 14,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,067. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

