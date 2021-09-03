Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

