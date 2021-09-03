Payden & Rygel Invests $1.19 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 422,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,338,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

