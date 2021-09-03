Payden & Rygel Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

