PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $285.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $335.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.98 and its 200 day moving average is $269.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1,846.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

