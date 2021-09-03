Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Up 6%

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) shares shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.97. 147,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,639,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSFE. Compass Point cut their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Paysafe alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $135,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth $101,184,000.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.