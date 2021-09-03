Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.30

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 15339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

