Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

PEGRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Pennon Group stock remained flat at $$16.18 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

