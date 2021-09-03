Peony (PNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24,848.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Peony has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $24,848.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 106.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 23,083,667 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.