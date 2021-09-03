People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.