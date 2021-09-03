Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €177.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective from UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €196.83 ($231.57).

Shares of RI stock opened at €186.05 ($218.88) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €183.35 and its 200 day moving average is €174.16.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

