Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

