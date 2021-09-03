Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDRDY. Barclays set a $43.06 price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.03.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.