Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 19.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 40.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Perrigo by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $52.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

