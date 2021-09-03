Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRGO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,833. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

