PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $519,116.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00062848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00128959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00803182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046923 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.