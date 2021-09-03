Phore (PHR) Market Cap Hits $2.44 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $16,221.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0983 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015711 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011205 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.74 or 0.00700642 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,858,760 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

