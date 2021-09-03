Phore Price Reaches $0.11 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $18,550.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00704161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,854,948 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

