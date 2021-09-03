Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. Phreesia has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $162,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.