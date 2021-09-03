PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. 57,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

