PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:PCN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. 86 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

