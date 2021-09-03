PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,089,725 shares in the company, valued at $26,330,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,150 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

