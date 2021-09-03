PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.06. 16,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

