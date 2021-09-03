PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
Shares of PMX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.06. 16,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $13.30.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
