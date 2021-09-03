PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE PMF remained flat at $$15.38 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.