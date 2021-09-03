PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE PNI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 22,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,641. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

