Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener Sells 843 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $95.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 267,596 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

