Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.47. 312,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $98.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after acquiring an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

