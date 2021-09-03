Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endo International in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

ENDP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $499.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Endo International by 1,928.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 429,959 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

